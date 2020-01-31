SAPULPA — Nate Jacobson parlayed a strong final stretch last season into a third-place finish at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament.
The Owasso senior is hoping for a similar result as he heads into the final month of his high school career. Jacobson claimed a first-period fall Thursday against Sapulpa, one of the Rams’ seven victories in contested matches. Owasso also benefited from a pair of forfeit wins as they knocked off Sapulpa 49-24 in a dual at the Chieftain Center.
“I’ve started this year pretty strong and I think I’m on track to do well at the end of this year,” said Jacobson, who needed 1 minute, 27 seconds to pin Brandon Russell in the 170-pound match.
EJ Tecson (126), Mark Turner (182) and Tyler Rich (285) also recorded falls for the Rams. Isaiah Sells (120), Braxton Bacon (152) and Scott Ghavami (195) came away victories as Owasso improved to 8-8 in duals.
Rams coach Mike Ryan said he was pleased to get the win but noted his team has room for improvement.
“I thought we wrestled hard, but we didn’t score at times when we had chances,” Ryan said.
Cayden Miller (106), Luke Young (145) and Coleman Lecoq (220) each recorded pins for the Chieftains. Junior JJ Long, younger brother of former McLain state champion Thaddeus Long, won 9-4 over Owasso’s Kilian McNichol.
Long is in his first year at Sapulpa after placing fourth in the 4A state meet last year with the Titans.
“It’s a little different (wrestling in 6A) than in 4A,” Long said. “At 4A, a lot of guys would look like me. At 6A, you’re going to see smaller, stockier guys, too. There’s a little more variety.”
OWASSO 49, SAPULPA 24
106: Miller (S) p. Wheeler, 3:45; 113: Bullman (O) forf.; 120: Sells (O) md. Thomas, 9-1; 126: Tecson (O) p. P. Lecoq, 1:26; 132: Long (S) d. McNichol, 9-4; 138: Herbert (O) forf.; 145: L. Young (S) p. Perez, 2:46; 152: Bacon (O) d. S. Young, 7-3; 160: Campbell (S) d. Conrad, 6-3; 170: Jacobson (O) p. Russell, 1:27; 182: Turner (O) p. Howard, 1:08; 195: Ghavami (O) d. Stepp, disqualification; 220: C. Lecoq (S) p. Harris; 285: Rich (O) p. Munson, 1:14.