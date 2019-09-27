Kennedie Rhein had a bit of a sluggish start to her Owasso cross country varsity career. But at least some of the freshman’s struggles went beyond the course.
“A little while back I found out I had an iron deficiency,” Rhein said. “I got an iron infusion and the past couple of weeks I’ve been healing and feeling a lot better.”
Rhein paced the Rams with a 12th place finish on Sept. 14 in the highly-competitive Forest Park Invitational in St. Louis. On Thursday, the phenom claimed her first varsity title as she finished the wet and humid Mohawk Park course in a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds to win the Owasso Invitational.
Ram teammates Sierra Williams (21:06, 3rd), Grace Giesler (21:25, 4th) and Hannah Reed (22:12, 10th) each finished in the top 10 as OHS cruised to the team title with 36 points. Coweta finished second with 87.
Rhein finished ahead of second-place finisher Laynie Nichols of Claremore, who clocked a time of 20:40. Nichols led for much of the race before Rhein passed her with about a half-mile remaining in the 5K event.
“I’m not one of the people that can get out really fast,” Rhein said. “I was just hoping I could stay close to her and keep up a steady pace.”
In the boys’ race, Andrew Henkaline paced Owasso with a time of 18:40, which earned him a 13th place finish. Collinsville’s Matthew Budnik finished 17th with a time of 18:43.
Owasso was sixth in the team standings. Tahlequah claimed the overall crown while Claremore’s Jack Vincent finished first individually with a time of 16:58.
The Rams swept the team and individual crowns in the JV races. Sophomore Sydney Vann won the girls race with a time of 23:33. Nathan Ostberg registered the fastest time in the boys’ event with an 18:58.
Owasso also won the team titles in both junior high races.
OHS returns to action Saturday, Oct. 5, when it competes in the Chile Pepper XC Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas.