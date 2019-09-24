With her tall and slender build, Hannah Reed was regularly asked with two questions.
“The first question I would often get asked was if I played volleyball or basketball,” Reed said. “The next question is ‘do you model?’”
The Owasso senior instead focuses her athletic efforts on cross country. But three years ago, Reed’s curiosity got the best of her and she decided to pursue modeling.
“It was all very new to me,” said Reed, who along with her Ram teammates, will host the annual Owasso Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Mohawk Park. “I really didn’t have any idea what would happen.”
Reed was signed by the first agency she applied, the Linda Layman Agency in Tulsa. Through the agency, she learned the ins and outs of the business. Reed learned how to walk, stand and even the preferred facial expression for modeling.
Reed admitted she broke one of the rules during her first job as a model, which came as part of Runway Tulsa in 2017.
“I was really nervous,” she recalled. “I remember being up there. In high fashion, you’re not supposed to smile. You supposed to look calm. But I was smirking because I was so proud of myself.”
Reed has modeled at both Runway Tulsa and Pink Ribbon Tulsa multiple times. Over the summer, she attended a scouting event for models in Dallas. The event included 60 scouts from all over the world.
“It was an opportunity for scouts to see you and get signed with an agency,” Reed said. “My main goal was to be seen by the Dallas scouts.”
The Dallas area is where Reed hopes to continue her education following graduation. Along with her modeling pursuit, she would like to go to school for interior design.
Whatever avenue she pursues following her running days with the Rams, Reed can benefit from a valuable lesson she learned from her young modeling career.
“I’ve gained a lot of confidence through modeling,” Reed said. “I have learned you have to work for anything you want to achieve.”