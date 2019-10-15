TULSA – Owasso’s cross country varsity lineup has seen numerous changes due to injuries and illness throughout the season.
Coupled with heavy graduation losses from last year’s state runner-up squad and several Rams have been given the opportunity to take the reins. Junior Logan Wahnee may just fit the bill.
After a top-25 finish in his last outing at the heralded Chili Pepper Festival in Arkansas, Wahnee paced Owasso with a time of 17 minutes and 48 seconds which earned him 10th place Monday in the Frontier Valley Conference meet at Mohawk Park.
Wahnee’s performance led the way to a third place team finish for the Rams, who tallied 88 points. Nathan Ostberg (14th, 18:02), Isaac Conder (15th, 18:03) and Riley Moneypenny (17th, 18:15) also finished in the top 20 for Owasso. Sage Anderson (18:51), Cameron Jenkins (19:16) and Judah Kucharyski (19:20) rounded out the Rams in the varsity race.
Union took home the overall conference title with 75 points, six in front of second-place Broken Arrow. Owasso edged out Jenks by a point for third.
On the girls’ side, senior Grace Giesler was the first Ram to complete the 5K race as she clocked a time of 20:28 and finished 13th individually. Just behind Gielser were teammates Hannah Reed (16th, 21:08) and Cayley Del Monte (18th, 21:15). Sandra Humes (21:55), Sydney Vann (22:04), Olivia Graham (22:59) and Grace Evans (23:41) also competed for Owasso.
The Rams finished third overall in the girls’ standings as well with 94 points. Jenks strolled to the team title with 42 points, followed by Sapulpa in second with 79.
Owasso will now turn its attention to the postseason. The Rams will compete in the Class 6A East Regional Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sand Springs.