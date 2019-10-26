SAND SPRINGS – Jenks and Owasso entered Saturday’s regional cross country meet as the two top ranked girls’ teams in Class 6A.
The Trojans proved they were worthy of the No. 1 spot as all seven runners finished in the top 25 and took home the team title with 50 points. But the Rams, who have been ravaged by injuries and illness throughout the fall, showed they are still a worthy title contender after four runners finished in the top 21 on the muddy course at the Case Community Center in Sand Springs.
Owasso came in second in the team standings with 81 points as both teams will clash again in next week’s state meet at Edmond Santa Fe.
Senior Sierra Williams led the way for the Rams with a time of 20 minutes, 42 seconds, which earned her a seventh-place finish. Freshman Kennedie Rhein was 10th in 20:45, a second in front of Grace Giesler. Libby Booth (21st, 21:34), Hannah Reed (32nd, 22:04), Sandra Humes (33rd, 22:05) and Cayley Del Monte (36th, 22:17) rounded out the day for Owasso.
Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle won the individual crown with a time of 19:05.
The Rams will again take both teams to state as the boys finished sixth overall to punch their ticket.
Owasso executed its pack mentality to near perfection despite the challenging conditions as the top five runners finished within a 28-second span.
Andrew Henkaline paced OHS with a time 18:16 and a 29th-place finish. Along with Henkaline, other Ram scorers included Logan Wahnee (30th, 18:20), Nathan Ostberg (31st, 18:21), Ian Conder (33rd, 18:23) and Francisco Santos (41st, 18:44). Also competing were Gideon Hays (19:04) and Riley Moneypenny (19:18).
Mustang swept the team and individual titles as Gabe Simonsen bested the field with a time of 16:25.
Owasso will spend the next few days in preparation for state, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 2. The 6A races begin with the girls at 10 a.m., followed by the boys.