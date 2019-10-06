FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The Owasso girls cross country team were without a couple of its top runners on Saturday. But that didn’t keep the Rams from a strong showing in the annual Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival.
In an event that included 630 entries in their division alone, Owasso finished 21st out of 80 teams despite competing without several key runners. Senior Sierra Williams paced the Rams with a time of 19 minutes, 41 seconds, which was good for 38th place individually.
Also competing for Owasso were Hannah Reed (21:26), Andie Humes (21:26), Olivia Graham (21:35), Sydney Vann (21:39) and Cayley Del Monte (22:30).
On the boys’ side, Owasso finished sixth in the open division, which included 73 teams and more than 930 runners. Junior Logan Wahnee led the way as he placed 22nd individually in a time of 17:45. Also among the top 50 finishers were teammates Isaac Conder (39th, 18:01) and Drew Henkaline (46th, 18:04).
Other Rams running were Nate Ostberg (18:10), Riley Moneypenny (18:15), Sage Anderson (18:24), Judah Kucharyski (18:41), Casey Little (18:59), Ian Busking (19:01), Ryland Cordoso (19:41), Riley Egner (19:53), Francisco Santos (19:55) and Declan Bunch (20:18).
Owasso returns to race Thursday in the Frontier Valley Conference meet at Mohawk Park. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with the girls varsity race.