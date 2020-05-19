Bill Patterson spent his professional life coaching up youngsters for success on the athletic field. The former Owasso football head hauncho is now looking forward to watching his lineage from the sidelines.
Patterson will retire after spending the past 16 years at Owasso High School, including the last three in administration as an assistant athletic director.
Patterson’s final day on the job will be June 30.
“You come to a point and time in your life you have other things you want to do,” said Patterson, who will turn 65 next month.
Patterson said one of the motivations for his pending retirement is to spend more time with his five grandchildren, who range in age from middle school to less than a year old.
“They’re all competitive. I want the opportunity to see them play,” Patterson said.
Patterson spent 42 years in coaching capped off by a 13-year stint in Owasso. He came to Owasso after a long stint with Duncan in 2004. Patterson spent the first three years as offensive line coach for both Ron Smith and Kirk Fridrich before he took over the reins of the program in 2007. Over the next 10 seasons, Patterson became the winningest coach in Owasso history. He compiled a 70-44 record with the Rams, highlighted by four state semifinal appearances.
Since stepping down three years ago, Patterson has been an integral part of Owasso’s athletic administration.
“I’ve had an opportunity to see a lot of events that when I was coaching I’ve never had the chance to go to,” said Patterson, who ranked his interactions with current Owasso coaches as one of the biggest benefits of his job.
“Just being around the coaches and offering them my support.”
Owasso Athletic Director Zach Duffield said the search for Patterson’s replacement is in the preliminary stages. The job opening has been posted but Duffield has not reached out to any potential candidates.