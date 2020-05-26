Owasso senior Brett Wilcoxen was recently named as the Oklahoma Golf Association Bill Barrett Memorial Scholarship recipient.
The $5,000 scholarship was based on several criteria, including character, academic achievement, leadership, participation in junior golf and extracurricular activities. Wilcoxen also received a letter of recommendation from Rams coach Corey Burd.
Wilcoxen, who will continue his golf career at Northeastern State next fall, was a member of Owasso’s 2019 state championship team and earned All-State honors this season.
The scholarship is in memory of Bill Barrett who retired from the drug store business in 1978 in Edmond. In 1983, Barrett became executive director of the OGA until 1993 when he served at the OGA tournament director until his passing in 2001.