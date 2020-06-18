Former Owasso standout and current Missouri State golfer Faith Belmear finished second in the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Stroke Play Championship at The Territory in Duncan on June 9.
A key cog in back-to-back Ram state title runs, Belmear shot a 75-71-146 and came up just short of tournament winner Maddi Kamas of Kingfisher in the first playoff hole. Fellow Owasson Michaela Dierinzo also competed in the playoff and took third overall. Belmear’s MSU teammate and former Rejoice Christian star Taylor Towers finished fourth with a 72-77-149.
Dierinzo took home the Mid-Amateur Championship with her 74-72-146, six shots ahead of the field.
Stoller shines at Oklahoma Junior Masters
Ben Stoller squared off against some of the best high school golfers in the state and the Owasso sophomore held his own.
Stoller finished tied for fourth in the inaugural Oklahoma Junior Masters Invitational Tournament Monday, June 15, at Tulsa’s Southern Hill Country Club. Stoller carded a round of 77 in the boys high school division in an elite-level event organized for the top prep and college golfers in the state after most of the spring season was wiped away due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Norman's Andrew Goodman fired a 71, which earned the OU commit a three-shot victory.