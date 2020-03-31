Kyler Mann had a breakout junior campaign for Owasso basketball last season.
The 6-foot-4 forward was named to the Frontier Valley Conference second team, which was announced Monday.
Mann averaged 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He shot 55 % from the field and tallied 15 double-doubles in helping lead the Rams to the area finals.
Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson was named player of the year while Clay Martin of Jenks as dubbed coach of the year.
Cole, Tacker voted for top awards
Collinsville’s Ethan Cole and Gage Tacker were named Metro Lakes Conference offensive and defensive player of the year.
Cole was voted as the league’s top offensive threat after he led the Cardinals with 21 points per game and grabbed more than five rebounds an outing. The senior shot 85 % from the free throw line and 35% from three-point range.
Tacker was a stellar defender who grabbed six rebounds a night.
Gaige Longshore, who averaged 14.3 points, was a first-team selection. Caden Buoy, Corey Dees and Nathan Serna earned honorable mention recognition.
Collinsville finished the season with an 18-5 record, a regional championship and the program’s first ever Metro Lakes Conference title. The Cardinal seniors were league champions in seventh, eighth and ninth grade and finished second in the Metro Lakes a year ago.
Curtis tabbed for Pinnacle first team
Rejoice Christian senior Maddy Curtis, who battled back from an ACL injury in the offseason, was her team’s top offensive weapon, a distinction that earned her a spot on the Pinnacle Conference first team.
Curtis averaged more than 14 points per game and made 91 three-pointers as she helped the Eagles to their first-ever area tournament win this season. The Rejoice guard finished with 1,124 career points.
Teammates Elizabeth Price and Tara Shaw were honorable mention choices.
Victory Christian senior and Oklahoma State signee Ruth Udoumoh earned player of the year honors.
Collinsville trio named to girls team
Brooklyn Farley, Segen Henley and Abby Stamper of Collinsville each earned Metro Lakes Conference honorable mention honors.