Pepe Casey will put on an Owasso baseball jersey on last time Saturday night. It’s something the recent Ram graduate never thought he would do again.
Casey was selected to play in the High School Senior Baseball Series, presented by Tulsa Tech, at ONEOK Field. The third baseman will be part of the North-South game. Collinsville shortstop Isaac Webb and coach Tony Reeder will be part Friday’s East-West contest.
Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Casey and the Rams were off to a blazing hot start before the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of the high school season just two weeks into the spring. The Rams were unbeaten through nine games while Casey had a .381 batting average with nine RBIs and eight runs scored.
“We were just so good and to have everything come to an end like it did was so unfortunate,” said Casey, who will continue his baseball career at Seminole State College.
Casey and Webb will each make their debut at ONEOK Field for the first time.
The Cardinals were off to strong start as well with a 7-1 mark before the season’s premature ending with their only loss coming to Owasso.
“It’s unreal,” Webb said. “Missing my senior season was pretty rough. Being about to get back on the field, especially with my head coach, is going to be a little bit emotional.”
Webb will next play at Grayson (Texas) Community College. Webb originally signed to play at OU but, with college baseball seniors gaining an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19, figured he would have a better opportunity to get on the field at the JUCO program out of Denison.
Casey and Webb were part of an infamous high school spring baseball season, which ended without state champions crowned in Oklahoma for the first time since 1946.
“Someday I’ll tell my kids about everything,” Casey said. “The history book on 2020 is going to be an insane one.”