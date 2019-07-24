Jake Tuttle had a decision to make last winter as National Signing Day approached.
The Collinsville senior running back/linebacker could either ink with one of several Division I schools that had interest in him. Army was the lone FBS offer while a majority of the interest came from schools the FCS division.
Instead of signing, Tuttle, the District 5A-4 player of the year after he rushed for 1,337 yards and 22 touchdowns in helping the Cardinals to a 12-1 campaign and the program’s first unbeaten regular season in 39 years, decided to give himself another year before making his college choice.
Tuttle will attend Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut in the fall. Choate is a private preparatory school.
“I’m giving myself another year, I thought that would help,” Tuttle said. “It gives me another year to become bigger, stronger and faster.
Tuttle will play one more game in Oklahoma when he suits up for the East squad Friday in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State game at Bixby’s Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
He will be joined on the East squad by former Cardinal teammate and offensive lineman Karson Cole. Owasso linebacker KeJuan Hay and defensive end Caymon Severs. Rejoice Christian’s Andrew Crow will lineup in the same backfield with Tuttle at running back.
Tuttle said he became interested in the idea of taking a post-grad year as signing day approached. His interest in Choate peaked soon after he began communicating with head coach LJ Spinnato on social media.
Tuttle actually committed to attending Choate prior to his visit to the New England-area school. When he did take a trip in May, Tuttle was convinced he had made the right choice.
“When I visited, I fell in love with them,” Tuttle said. “I fell in love with the culture.”
Following his year at Choate, Tuttle will again have a decision to make when it comes to where he wants to spend his collegiate years.
“I want to go D-I,” he said. “FBS would be great. But if FBS offers don’t come, that would be fine. It’s all good in my book.”
Tuttle will be one of five local players who are listed to suit up for the All-State game.
Hay, who will play at Pittsburg State in the fall, averaged a team-best nine tackles per game and finished among the OHS leaders in total stops despite missing the first six games with a foot injury.
Severs was the Rams’ second-leading tackler last year, his first as a starter for Owasso, with 63 total stops. He also tallied three sacks and two interceptions.
Crow ran for 2,625 yards and scored a state-best 44 rushing touchdowns last fall. The OU-bound walk-on concluded his career at Rejoice with 4,610 rushing yards and 81 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions on defense.
Cole anchored a Cardinal front that provided protection for an offensive unit that averaged 298 rushing yards and 38 points per game.
A three-year starter for Collinsville, Cole said he first learned of his All-State selection on Twitter.
“I didn’t believe it at first until I talked to coach (Kevin) Jones,” said Cole, who will attend TCC in the fall.
Last hurrah for Pomeroy, Seay
Owasso’s Seth Pomeroy and Justin Seay of Rejoice Christian each punctuated their high school basketball careers with standout senior seasons.
Pomeroy averaged more than 18 points per game and set the Rams’ single-season record for 3-pointers with 91. He eclipsed 1,000 career points during his three-year varsity stint at OHS.
Seay averaged more than 15 points and shot 57 percent from the field as he helped the Eagles to the program’s first state championship in OSSAA play when they stormed to the Class 2A title in March.
Both will take part in Thursday’s OCA All-State games at the ORU Mabee Center. Seay will play in the Small school game at 7 p.m. while Pomeroy will take the court in the Large school contest at 8:30.
It will also be the last competitive game for either as both. Pomeroy will focus on his academics at the University of Oklahoma while Seay will do the same at Arkansas this fall.
“I’ve played enough basketball the last 18 years,” said Seay, who hopes to major in business at Fayetteville.
Pomeroy admitted to getting burned out on the sport and wanted to start a new chapter in Norman. The former sharpshooting point guard said he’ll always fondly remember his days with the Rams.
“I’m just glad I was able to play at Owasso,” he said. “The people and fans and teammates and coaches, I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else.”