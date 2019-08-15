Owasso’s fast pitch season opens with a flurry this weekend at the annual Broken Arrow Tournament.
Collinsville will join the Rams in the action. The Cardinals split their first two games of the regular season.
Both schools are scheduled to converge on Arrowhead Park in the 32-team field which includes several of the top teams from around the state.
The Rams take open tournament play with a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Owasso takes on Southmoore before facing Coweta. OHS faces Fort Gibson at 5 p.m. to wrap up the first day of action. On Saturday, the Rams conclude pool play against Edmond Deer Creek at 9 a.m. and Mannford at 12:30 p.m.
Collinsville’s five-game pool play slate includes Broken Arrow Black (10 a.m.), Edmond Deer Creek (11:30 a.m.) and Southmoore (5 p.m.) on Friday followed by Coweta (9 a.m.) and Fort Gibson (12:30 p.m.) on Saturday.
Each team concludes play with one bracket game Saturday, which will take place at either 4 or 5:30 p.m.