Just a few months away from its highly-anticipated trip to southern California, the Pride of Owasso will hold one last major fundraiser to help pay for the trip.
SMOKE Woodfire Grill, located inside Seven6Main, will host a fundraiser Friday, Sept. 27, with the proceeds going to the Pride of Owasso with their upcoming invitation to the Tournament of Rose Parade. Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber, who will be visiting Owasso, is slated to speak at the event.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $75 per person. The fundraiser also includes a silent auction with several items, including green fees and a cart to Bailey Ranch Golf Course, Art and Bloom gift certificates and jewelry from Kendra Scott in Utica Square.
“We would love to fill that place,” said Owasso Bands Patrons President Stacy Kendall. “We have our last payment for the Rose Parade due in October. This is a great community event that supports Owasso Bands.”
Those interested in donating funds to the Pride of Owasso, visit owassobands.com.