CENTERTON, Arkansas — Owasso needed a fourth-quarter rally to knock off Bentonville (Arkansas) West in last year’s season opener.
Traveling to Wolverine Stadium on Friday night, the Class 6AI No. 2 team again was able to turn up the heat at the most opportune time. Owasso scored the final 28 points — including three touchdowns in the fourth quarter — as it pulled away for a 47-34 win.
“We couldn’t get out of our way in the first half,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “Then we made all the plays you have to make to get back in a game.”
Quarterback Cole Dugger, making his Ram debut, completed 20-of-30 passes for 327 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a 2-yard score in the final minute of the third quarter that began the comeback.
Special teams were problematic for the Rams throughout the game until Tristan Profit blocked a Wolverine punt early in the fourth quarter. Brendan Dye scooped up the free ball and returned it for a 4-yard touchdown that closed the gap to 34-32.
Running back Isaiah Jacobs ran for 188 yards on 24 carries, including a 61-yard scamper with 9:04 remaining that gave the Rams a lead they would not relinquish.
“We just started to calm down and eliminate the mental mistakes,” Jacobs said of Owasso’s second-half play.
Even with the late surge, the Rams still caught a break when an inadvertent whistle negated a fumble that would have given West possession in Owasso territory with 4:25 remaining.
Instead, the Rams took advantage of their good fortune when they slammed the door on a Wolverine rally after defensive tackle Kameron Bland recovered a West fumble in the end zone for a score with 50 seconds left.
Bentonville West scored three times, aided by a pair of mistakes in the Ram kicking game early in the second quarter, and took a 27-19 lead into halftime.’
AJ Moss blocked an Owasso punt, which teammate Brandon Humes picked up and ran back 45 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead with 6:33 left in the second quarter. A 4-yard Ram punt gave the Wolverines possession at the Owasso 30. On the next play, Luke Miller zoomed 30 yards on a jet sweep for a 20-6 advantage.
"We fouled up some protections and we had a punter (Tate Farley) who had never been in a game," Blankenship said. "I think that actuated the nerves a bit. Once we got that fixed, Tate did a great job in the second half."
Owasso answered with two quick scores. Dugger found Kelan Carney for a 47-yard TD strike, followed by a 27-yard pass to Mario Kirby and cut the deficit to 20-19. Jonas Higson gave West the eight-point halftime cushion with a 14-yard run with 14 seconds remaining.
Kirby led Ram receivers with six catches for 136 yards.