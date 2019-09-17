No matter what coaches say, fans know not all wins are created equal.
No. 2-ranked Owasso rolled into Broken Arrow and delivered a dominant 42-19 win over the defending Class 6AI champions at Memorial Stadium on Friday night in the inaugural Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family.
With the victory, OHS took over the No. 1 ranking, a spot the program has not occupied during the regular season in a long time.
The Rams outscored BA 28-5 in a scintillating second-half performance.