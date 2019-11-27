Owasso will take aim at another state championship in football and the Reporter has you covered.
The No. 1-ranked Rams advanced to the Class 6AI state finals following a 42-27 win over No. 2 Broken Arrow on Saturday night. With the win, Owasso advanced to the championship game against No. 3 Jenks, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Owasso (12-0) looks for its third gold ball in school history and second in three seasons.
See all the key stats and storylines going into the big game with the Reporter’s commemorative state championship preview section in the Wednesday, Dec. 4, issue of the paper.