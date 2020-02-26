New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is famously quoted for his phrase of “do your job,” a reference to a need for each player to perform their necessary task with the hopes of ensuring team success. Owasso skipper Larry Turner may employ a similar mentality with his upcoming Rams’ squad.
Owasso returns several key pieces from last year’s 34-6 campaign and will again be one of the top title contenders. The Rams won more games than any other baseball team in Class 6A a season ago, but were ousted by eventual state champion Edmond Santa Fe in the first round of the state tournament.
With the top of his rotation returning and four players already signed or committed to Division I schools, Turner knows his Rams have the talent to add to the program’s 13 state championships. But in order to make that dream a reality, Owasso will need to approach the 2020 campaign with a certain mindset.
“We don’t want the guys to feel like they have to be the one to go out and produce,” said Turner, who will begin his 38th season leading the program. “Just slow the game down and don’t try to do too much. Just play your game.”
Leading the Ram charge will be senior pitcher/outfielder and Arkansas signee Nate Wohlgemuth . Over the last two seasons, the hard-throwing right-hander has compiled a 12-3 record with 142 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched. Fellow senior and southpaw Nate Ackenhausen returns to the No. 2 spot in the rotation and looks to improve on last season in which the Eastern Oklahoma State College signee accumulated 48 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.
Senior Conley Rae and sophomore Brennan Phillips, both lefties, figure to be top candidates for the next two spots in the rotation. Rae made just two varsity appearances a season ago, but one was a complete-game shutout. Phillips, already an Oklahoma State commit, pitched 19 2/3 innings as a freshman and his 2.85 ERA is the lowest among returning Owasso hurlers.
Senior Connor Croft also figures to be in the mix on the mound.
“I think our pitching will give us a real chance to be successful,” Turner said. “Throwing strikes and trying to keep pitch count down will be a key for us. We really try to drill into our guys heads is don’t give the opponent four or five outs in an inning.”
Wohlgemuth will also return in center field when he’s not on the mound. Phillips will do the same in left and junior Jett Tucker, who posted a .333 batting average in limited varsity time a season ago, is back in right field. Sophomores Solo Skalnik and Derrick Overstreet and junior Simon Goehler also figure see time in the outfield.
Around the infield, Ackenhausen and Phillips look to occupy first base. Senior left-hander Gabe Russell, who previously played at Rejoice Christian, adds another glove at first as well. Kansas Jayhawk signee Jack Hammond returns at second base. Hammond led the Rams in batting average (.378), hits (48), RBI (37) and doubles (12) a season ago. Junior and TCU commit Brody Green will move from third to shortstop.
One of the looming questions for Owasso will be third base. Seniors Brenden Poindexter, Pepe Casey, who started in the outfield last year, and Kellen Pokoski are all top candidates for playing time. Croft is another possibility.
The other question mark going into preseason scrimmages was the catcher position. Senior Colton Lunger and junior Braden Blundell are both candidates, along with Casey.
“I feel good about us at the plate,” Turner said about a Ram offense that averaged nearly eight runs per game last season. “I feel we can swing the bat and do some things. Once we shore up what we’re going to do defensively at a couple of spots, I’ll feel pretty good with things.”
Owasso opens its season at home on Monday when it hosts Jenks inside Stigall Field. The 5 p.m. first pitch will also serve as the District 6A-3 opener.
With hopes of peaking in May following a two-month grind of a regular season schedule, Turner said the key for his team will be to remain even-keeled.
“We talk to our kids about being able to ride the wave,” he said. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. Just stay level-headed and good things usually come to you when they do.”
Turner, Holleman look to add to historic numbers
Larry Turner and Steve Hollmeman return for their 38th seasons with Owasso baseball. Since teaming up in 1983, the duo has combined for 1,147 victories and 11 of the Rams 13 state championships.
The two have helped orchestrate one of the most successful runs in Oklahoma high school history. Since 1997, Owasso has won 10 state championships and six runner-up finishes. That means the Rams have appeared in all but seven of the last 23 state title games. During that same timeframe, Owasso has made 20 state tournament appearances, including the last five consecutive years.
District reshuffle
The 2020 season marks a new two-year cycle for district baseball assignments in Oklahoma. Owasso will be part of District 6A-3, which includes state semifinalist Jenks, Sapulpa, Booker T. Washington, Muskogee, Ponca City, Bixby and Union.
The Rams and Trojans open the season on Monday in Owasso, then complete the twinbill Tuesday in Jenks.
Ranollo out for season
Senior Keaton Ranollo, expected to be a key element of the Rams outfield, will miss the entire season after suffered a torn ACL and MCL late last fall while chasing down a ball. Back issues curtailed Ranallo’s junior year as well.
“It’s a really bad deal,” Turner said. “He had been battling back from his back problems and then this happened. It’s really too bad. He’s such a good kid.”