The Owasso boys and girls basketball teams will hold their annual Basketball Tip-Off Night Wednesday inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
The event will give fans a chance to meet this year’s players and coaches from the eighth grade through varsity levels. The night is anticipated to include scrimmages, shooting contests, shout-outs as well as performances from pom, cheer and twirling. Fans are encouraged to bring extra cash for a donation battle to determine who is the G.O.A.T and who has to kiss a goat.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students for Tip-Off Night, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds for the event will benefit the Owasso Basketball Booster Club.