Owasso head coach Brian Montonati and the Rams boys’ basketball program will host a Winter Camp Thursday and Friday at the Owasso High School Practice Gym, located east of the football field.
Montonati, a former Oklahoma State and professional player, will give instruction on fundamentals, one-on-one contests, hot shot contests and full-court game. Camp awards and concessions will be available. The camp is for children between kindergarten and eighth grade.
The camp will include instruction from Owasso coaches Rickey Peaker, Jon Rabovsky, Nathan DeSandre, as well as Ram high school players.
Sessions run from noon to 2 p.m. each day. Camp fee is $50. For more information, or to register, contact coach Montonati at 918-946-7907.