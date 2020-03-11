CHELSEA – Rejoice Christian coasted to a pair of wins in its first ever district baseball games on Tuesday.
With district play beginning in Class 2A this season, the Eagles romped past Chelsea, 22-2 and 16-3, in their District 2A-7 openers on the road.
In the first game, Rejoice cruised thanks to a 16-run first inning. The Eagles sent 21 batters to the plate and collected 11 hits as they took advantage of three Chelsea errors. Cole Hill, Zac Hair, Dyson Auschwitz, Stockton Ryan, Kaden Hass and Grady James drove in runs during the rally.
Auschwitz and Hass each had three hits. Hill, Hudson Campbell and Bryce Revard had two hits apiece.
Ryan got the win as he issued one walk and struck out five.
Rejoice 16, Chelsea 3: The Eagles plated nine in the third inning of the second game in another three-inning run-rule.
Auschwitz went 3-for-3 at the plate while Hill was 2-for-3 as the duo combined to drive in seven runs. Six different Eagles scored twice.
Hass allowed four walks and struck out seven to get the victory on the mound.
Rejoice improved to 3-1 on the season with the twinbill sweep.