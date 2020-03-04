Rejoice Christian opened its baseball season to picturesque weather and a victory in front of its home fans on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles scored four runs each in the first and fourth innings and rolled past Barnsdall at Rejoice Field for a 10-1 run-rule victory.
Grady James went 2-for-4 at the plate and was the lone Rejoice batter with multiple hits. Cole Hill was 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Gunner Evans reached base and scored in all three of his plate appearances and Stockton Ryan collected a pair of RBIs.
Left-hander Kaden Hass got the win as he finished with five strikeout sand four walks in two innings of work. Evans threw the final two innings for the Eagles.
Rejoice will return to the field Saturday when it hosts Victory Christian.