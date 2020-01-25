CHOUTEAU – Rejoice Christian’s basketball teams took different paths but both found their way to the championship game of the Chouteau Tournament.
The boys romped past host Chouteau, 70-26, in one of Friday’s semifinal contests while the girls held on for a 34-33 victory over Pinnacle Conference rival Cascia Hall. The Rejoice girls will take on Chouteau in the first championship game on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. Immediately following the girls contest will be the Eagle boys in the finals against Verdigris.
Here is a recap of each of Friday’s games.
Rejoice 70, Chouteau 26 (boys): The Eagles put up a 31-point second quarter as they grabbed a 45-8 halftime lead in the semifinal rout.
Jaden Lietzke led Rejoice with 21 points, one of three in double figures. Riley Walker added 14 points and Gage Barham had 12 points as a dozen Eagles reached the scoring column.
Rejoice 34, Cascia Hall 33 (girls): Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 21 points but it was the Eagles’ defense that propelled them to victory in the defensive battle. Rejoice forced a Cascia Hall turnover in the closing seconds that enabled it to advance.
The Commandos are guided by first-year coach and former Owasso alum Janson Hightower.