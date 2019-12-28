ORLANDO, Florida – Zac Briscoe dubbed Chicago Christian one of the best teams his Rejoice Christian squad would see all season long. If so, the Eagles stacked up pretty well on Saturday morning.
Jaden Lietzke scored 17 points, one of three Rejoice players in double figures. The Eagles held a one-point lead at halftime and were tied through three quarters before the team from the Windy City pulled away for a 54-49 verdict in the semifinals of the KSA Events Holiday Basketball tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Riley Walker added 16 points, including four three-pointers, and Harrison Hunnicutt finished in double digits with 10 for the Eagles. With a 6-1 record, Rejoice suffered its first loss of the season. It marked the Eagles’ first defeat in their last 13 games dating back to their state championship season.
Brian Anderson tallied a game-high 22 points for the Knights. Johnny Dieck added 11 points and Brady Loerop had 10 for Chicago Christian.
Rejoice Christian 64, Kutztown 31 (girls): Maddie Curtis scored 13 points and Tara Shaw had a dozen in a balanced offensive attack for the Eagles in their rout of Kutztown (Pennsylvania) on Saturday in a consolation semifinal contest.
Chloe Ball added nine points and Avery Tucker chipped in with eight as nine different Rejoice players reached the scoring column.
Defensively, the Eagles held Kutztown to six points and two field goals in the first and fourth quarters combined. Abigail Reasoner led the Cougars with 10 points.
Both Rejoice teams conclude tournament play Monday.