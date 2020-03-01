HASKELL – Gage Barham and Jaden Lietze were a one-two punch host Haskell could not contain on Saturday night.
Barham blistered the nets with a game-high 29 points, including 8-of-12 shooting from three-point range, and Lietzke poured in 25 points to go with his 12 rebounds as No. 5 Rejoice Christian tallied past the 14th-ranked Haymakers, 72-58, in a Class 2A regional championship game.
Jayden McDonald chipped in with 10 points for Rejoice, who trailed by a point after the first eight minutes then outscored Haskell 39-25 over the next two quarters.
With the win, the Eagles (20-6) will take on Okemah at 8 p.m. Friday in Okmulgee in an area championship game with the victor punching a ticket to state.
Brace Polk tallied 14 points to lead Haskell (22-3), one three Haymakers in double-figure scoring.
Hartshorne 55, Rejoice Christian 39 (girls): A woeful offensive start was too much for the Eagles to overcome on Saturday night.
No. 7-ranked Hartshorne limited Rejoice to just eight points in the first half as it build a 23-point halftime lead and rolled in the regional championship game. Ashton Hackler led three double-digit scorers for the Miners as she poured in a game-high 19 points.
Maddie Curtis paced Rejoice with 13 points. Tara Shaw added nine points and Chloe Ball had seven for the Eagles.
Rejoice, which fell to 12-15 on the season, will take on Okemah at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a first round area tournament contest in Okmulgee.