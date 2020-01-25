CHOUTEAU – For the second straight year, the Rejoice Christian boys left Chouteau with some hardware.
Jayden McDonald scored a game-high 19 points, one of three Eagles in double figures, as Zac Briscoe’s squad shot 61 percent from the field and stomped past Verdigris, 64-43, in the Chouteau Tournament championship game on Saturday night.
It marked the second consecutive tournament crown for Rejoice, which improved to 10-5 on the season after a fourth straight victory.
Jaden Lietzke finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Gage Barham tallied 13 points in the winning cause. Riley Walker and Chance Wilson combined for 12 points and 10 assists while orchestrating the Eagle attack.
Rejoice held Verdigris to three field goals and seven points in the first half as it took a comfortable 19-point lead into halftime.
Chouteau 42, Rejoice Christian 40 (girls): The host Wildcats used a big advantage at the foul line to knock off Rejoice in the finals of the girls’ tournament.
Chouteau made 23-of-37 free throw attempts, 20 more attempts than the Eagles in the game. Loribeth Miller, who was 13-of-18 from the line, led all scorers with 18 points.
Rejoice held a 35-31 lead going into the fourth quarter after it had outscored Chouteau 20-14 in the third quarter. Chloe Ball accounted for all five of the Eagle points over the final eight minutes.
Maddie Curtis paced Rejoice (7-8) with 17 points, including four three-pointers. Ball finished with 14 points.
Both teams return to Pinnacle Conference play Tuesday night when Rejoice hosts Regent Prep.