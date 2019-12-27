ORLANDO, Florida – The Rejoice Christian boys proved they could dominate in the Magic Kingdom just as it has done recently within the borders of Oklahoma.
Gage Barham scored a game-high 19 points, one of four Rejoice players in double-figure scoring, as the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles thumped Wade Christian (Florida) Academy, 66-42, Friday in the first round of KSA Events Holiday Basketball.
Rejoice (6-0) will take on Chicago Christian at 10:30 a.m. CST Saturday in the tournament semifinals.
Jaden Lietzke added 17 points for the Eagles, who grabbed an early 10-point lead with a 21-point first quarter. Jayden McDonald finished with 12 points, Harrison Hunnicutt had 10 and Riley Walker accounted for eight points.
Rejoice extended its lead 36-19 by halftime and expanded the cushion to 51-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Matthew Anna paced Wade Christian with 15 points. Besides Anna, the Eagles held Wade to just 10 field goals for the game.
Robbinsville 62, Rejoice Christian 48 (girls): The Eagles were outscored 52-36 over the final three quarters as they fell in the first round on Friday morning.
Maddie Curtis poured in a game-high 24 points, including five three-pointers, and Tara Shaw added 13 points but duo got little offensive help. Curtis and Shaw accounted for all but two of Rejoice’s buckets from the field.
Cambrie Lovin led Robbinsville (North Carolina) with 18 points.
Rejoice (3-3) will take on Kutztown (Pennsylvania) Saturday morning in a consolation semifinal.