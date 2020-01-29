Christie Wilson’s Rejoice Christian girls team has been setting a standard for high-drama basketball games as of late.
The Eagles edged out rival Regent Prep, 38-37, Tuesday night at home for their first Pinnacle Conference win of the season. It also marked Rejoice’s third straight contest decided by two points or less.
Tara Shaw led all scorers with 15 points for the Eagles, 10 of which came in the second half. Maddie Curtis added nine points while Lauren Force and Elizabeth Price finished with four points apiece.
Rejoice (8-8, 1-5) etched out a 25-21 lead through three quarters and held on down the stretch as the Eagles avenged last month’s 13-point loss to Regent.
Zoe Camp scored 13 points to lead Regent (6-10).
Rejoice Christian 51, Regent Prep 32 (boys): Jaden Lietzke led an efficient offensive performance from the No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A. Lietzke finished with 19 points, on 9-of-11 from the field, and grabbed seven rebounds as the Eagles rolled to their fifth consecutive win.
Gage Barham finished with four three-pointers and 12 points and Riley Walker added 10 as Rejoice shot 70 percent (21-of-30) as a team.
Defensively, the Eagles held Regent to single digits in each of the first three quarters and just eight total field goals going into the fourth.
Nate Beitel led Regent with 19 points, including four three-pointers.
Both Rejoice teams return to the court Friday when they travel to south Tulsa to face Victory Christian.