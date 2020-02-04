TULSA – Rejoice Christian battled through a tough shooting night for a Pinnacle Conference victory on Tuesday.
The Eagles finished shooting just 28 percent (12-of-43) from the field but were able to edge out Cascia Hall for a 34-33 victory on the road. Rejoice improved to 13-5 on the season after its seventh straight win.
Jayden McDonald led all scorers with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Riley Walker finished with 10 points while Jaden Lietzke tallied eight points and 13 rebounds. Gage Barham added three points for the Eagles.
Aiden Hicks finished with nine points to lead Cascia Hall (7-12).
Cascia Hall 49, Rejoice Christian 29 (girls): Allie Gammill scored 13 points and Zoe Gardner added a dozen as the Commandos knocked off Rejoice.
Cascia Hall (8-11) took control in the first half with a 28-12 lead going into halftime.
Avery Tucker led Rejoice with nine points. Maddie Curtis added eight points for the Eagles (8-10).
Rejoice returns to action league play Thursday when it hosts Holland Hall.