Free throw shooting was not kind to Rejoice Christian on Thursday night, but the Eagles’ defense proved to be just enough.
Rejoice held Class 4A No. 3 Holland Hall to just two field goals and four points in the fourth quarter as it rallied for a 44-41 win in Pinnacle Conference play. The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in 2A, notched their eighth straight victory, but first over a top-five team this season.
“It’s a huge win, especially almost going into the playoffs,” said Rejoice center Jaden Lietzke, who led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds. “It gives us momentum, knowing that we can beat a top 4A team. We can go and beat anyone in 2A.”
Holland Hall’s Garrett Eaton scored a game-high 22 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The Dutch (15-3) grabbed an early 15-8 lead, thanks to seven from Eaton and five from Brock Davis, and held a 25-19 cushion at halftime.
But Davis picked up three fouls in the first half and, because of his measured minutes, was limited to nine points for the night.
“We wanted to try to attack him and see what we could do,” said Eagles coach Zac Briscoe. “Lietzke is a great center. Davis is a great center. We wanted to see if we could get him in foul trouble.”
Rejoice began to heat up from the outside in the third quarter as Gage Barham drilled a couple of three-pointers and Riley Walker added one from long distance as the Eagles closed the gap to 37-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Barham and Walker each finished with nine points.
Lietzke’s three-point play early in the final quarter tied the game at 37-all. He later made 1-of-2 foul shots and gave the Eagles the lead at 38-27. But missed free throws were frequent for Rejoice, which made just 6 of 15 foul shots in the fourth.
Despite those shooting woes, the Eagles maintained the lead as they allowed just two Holland Hall buckets midway through the quarter and held the Dutch scoreless over the final three-plus minutes of the game.
“We just have to control what we can control,” Lietzke said. “We can always play hard on defense. Shots aren’t always going to fall.”
Lietzke’s bucket gave Rejoice a 42-41 lead. Harrison Hunnicutt made a foul shot with 32.4 seconds left that made the score 43-41. Eaton had a chance to tie the game with 3.5 seconds remaining but missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Lietzke added one last free throw for the final margin. The Dutch’s desperation shot from beyond half-court was well off the mark as the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m just really proud of the guys,” Briscoe said. “(Holland Hall) is a great team. We were down and just stuck to the game plan. It worked out for us.”
Holland Hall 72, Rejoice Christian 51 (girls): Maddie Curtis scored 28 points but it was not enough for the Eagles as they fell to the Dutch (15-3).
Holland Hall was spurred by a fast start as it outscored Rejoice 29-10 in the first quarter and led 43-19 by halftime.
Elise Hill led a balanced scoring effort by the Dutch with 15 points. Ava Greer and Joci Lake added 11 points each and Kalayia Johnson chipped in with 10.
Elizabeth Price added nine points and Chloe Ball had seven for the Eagles (8-11).
Rejoice returns to action Friday when it travels to Metro Christian in league play.