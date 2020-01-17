Rejoice Christian found its shooting touch and got back in the win column in the process.
The Eagles connected at a blistering rate of 68 percent from the field as they knocked off Lincoln Christian, 56-46, in Friday’s homecoming game. Rejoice snapped its five-game losing skid with the victory.
Rejoice made 12-of-18 shots from two-point range and were even more efficient from long distance as they connected on 7-of-10 from behind the arc.
Jaden Lietzke led the Eagles with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Riley Walker made four three-pointers and totaled 18 points. Chance Wilson made a strong impact with seven rebounds and six assists.
Despite their shooting proficiency, the Eagles, who improved to 7-5 on the season, still trailed Lincoln 25-22 at halftime. Rejoice outscored the Bulldogs 34-21 in the second half.
Grant Kaste scored 12 points to pace Lincoln, which fell to 1-11.