OKMULGEE – Rejoice Christian just needed a basket from somebody – anybody – on Thursday afternoon. Elizabeth Price came through.
The Eagles sophomore’s bucket broke a scoreless overtime session with 44 seconds remaining and helped her team to a 37-33 win over No. 17 Okemah in a Class 2A area consolation bracket game inside the Muscogee Dome in Okmulgee.
“Offense can be a struggle for us,” said Price, who finished with seven points. “We’re sporadic. Sometimes it’s going really good. And other times we get the right shots, they just don’t seem to go in. Getting the momentum at the end is really important for us.”
The victory was Rejoice Christian’s first ever area tournament win as the Eagles (13-15) advanced to take on face Fairland or Central Sallisaw at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal contest back in Okmulgee.
Second-year Rejoice coach Christie Wilson, whose team has already upset two ranked opponents in the postseason, does not think her Eagles are through surprising the experts.
“I have no doubt that we can make it (to state),” Wilson said. “We have all the pieces to put that puzzle together.”
Maddie Curtis, Chloe Ball and freshman Kristin Limerick tallied eight points each to lead the Eagles. Curtis scored all eight of her points in the second half and overtime. Rejoice trailed only once over the final three quarters and overtime but needed a Curtis free throw with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to send the contest into the extra session tied at 31.
Neither team could breakthrough offensively in the first three minutes of overtime. After Okemah’s Emily Harris missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Rejoice raced to the other end of the court and Price finished with a layup that gave the Eagles the lead for good.
Rejoice made just 3 of 11 free throws in regulation but Ball knocked down a pair of foul shots on two separate trips to the line, including the game-clincher with 5.8 seconds left that gave the Eagles a four-point lead. Curtis converted two other free throws in the closing moments as well.
“In overtime, once we knocked down one free throw, it was easier to knock down the others,” Price said.
Limerick scored all eight of her points in the second quarter as Rejoice took a 16-14 lead at halftime. The Eagles held a 21-17 cushion going into the fourth.
Jenna Berryhill led Okemah with 10 points. The Panthers finished their season with an 18-9 record.