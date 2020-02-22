Maddie Curtis and Rejoice Christian bounced back from a slow start and extended their season in the process on Friday night.
The Eagles senior guard scored all of her game-high 21 points in the final three quarters as Rejoice knocked off Chelsea, 44-35, inside the Rejoice Gymnasium in the first round of a Class 2A district tournament.
With the victory, Rejoice advanced to Saturday’s district championship game and assured itself of a spot in next week’s regionals.
The Dragons got off to an 11-6 lead when Curtis erupted for 12 points in the second quarter on four three-pointers as Rejoice claimed a 20-17 halftime lead. Rejoice allowed just one field goal in the third quarter and expanded its cushion to 33-20.
Sarah England added nine points and Avery Tucker had six for the Eagles, who improved to 10-14 on the season.
Rejoice will host No. 13 Fairland at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals, followed by the boys game between the Eagles and Chelsea at 8.