Both Rejoice Christian basketball teams came out on the winning note Thursday in their final home appearances of the season. Now the Eagles will make the trip south together to Haskell on Saturday night with a Class 2A regional championship at stake.
The Rejoice boys took down Wyandotte, 68-57, in the regional semifinals while the girls topped Quapaw, 54-49.
Jaden Lietzke delivered yet another clutch performance for the Eagles with 29 points, on 14-of-14 shooting. The senior star post also grabbed 14 rebounds, swatted five shots and collected three steals in the win.
Gage Barham kept Wyandotte honest from the perimeter with his six three-pointers and 24 points. Riley Walker and Chance Wilson combined to dish out 13 assists as the Eagles won their fifth straight game and 13th in the last 14 outings.
Rejoice (19-6) took command in the first half as it used an 18-8 second quarter spurt for a 34-19 halftime advantage.
Jacob Burney scored 21 points to pace Wyandotte (20-5) while Brendon Cooper added 20 points.
The Eagles will next face No. 14 and host Haskell (21-2) for the regional crown. The Haymakers advanced to the finals with a 73-58 win over Liberty.
Rejoice Christian 54, Quapaw 49 (girls): Buoyed by strong starts to both halves, the Eagles stayed unbeaten in postseason play as well with a victory over a 17-win Quapaw and punched their ticket to the regional finals.
Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 21 points, including four three-pointers, in her final appearance at Rejoice Gymnasium. Elizabeth Price added 11 points while Chloe Ball and Avery Tucker combined for 15 points in a balanced offensive attack.
Rejoice jumped out to a 14-10 first quarter lead and grabbed a 41-33 advantage after a strong third quarter as well as the Eagles.
Skyler Evans scored 17 points for Quapaw, which had three double-digit scorers.
With the victory, Rejoice (12-14) is possibly two wins a way from a state tournament berth but will face its toughest test yet against No. 7 Hartshorne (20-4) in Saturday’s finals. The Miners rolled past Chouteau, 53-30, in their regional semifinal win.
The girls game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 8.