OKMULGEE – Rejoice Christian’s defense was in championship form Friday night and the Eagles are returning to the Big House because of it.
The No. 5-ranked Eagles held Okemah scoreless in the first quarter and went on to a 44-32 win in the Class 2A area championship game inside the Muscogee Dome. With the win, Rejoice advanced to next week’s state tournament in Oklahoma City and are three victories away from back-to-back titles.
Jaden Lietzke led Rejoice with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Riley Walker and Jayden McDonald added a dozen each as the Eagles (21-6) notched their seventh consecutive victory.
But Rejoice’s defense was the story as it held Panthers without a point over the first eight minutes of the game. Okemah mustered just two field goals in the third quarter as the Eagles expanded their cushion to 33-19.
Ethan Hodges led Okemah with 12 points.
The Eagles should find out their state tournament field sometime Sunday. The first round will begin Thursday in the OKC area.