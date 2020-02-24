Rejoice Christian overcame a slow start with thunderous finish on Saturday night.
The Eagles outscored No. 13 Fairland 21-8 in the fourth quarter as they rallied for a 43-37 upset victory of the top-seeded Owls in a Class 2A district tournament championship game at Rejoice Gymnasium.
Maddie Curtis and freshman Kristin Limerick led Rejoice with 10 points each. Chloe Ball added nine points.
Kyndall Davis led Fairland (18-6) with 11 points.
The Eagles (11-14) will host Quapaw (17-6) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of regionals. Should Rejoice win, it would face the Hartshorne-Chouteau winner at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, in the championship game. A loss would put Rejoice in the consolation bracket against the Panama-Afton winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, also in Haskell.
Rejoice Christian 70, Chelsea 48 (boys): The No. 5-ranked Eagles got a game-high 24 points from Jaden Lietzke and Gage Barham added 20 points as they rolled past the Dragons in the district championship game.
Rejoice (18-6) doubled up Chelsea in the first quarter as it led 20-10 after the first eight minutes. The Eagles outscored the Dragons 19-11 in the third quarter and grabbed a 58-36 commanding advantage going into the final quarter.
Koby Reed scored 22 points to lead Chelsea (7-15).
The Eagles will host Wyandotte (20-4) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round of regionals. Should Rejoice win, it would take on the Haskell-Liberty winner in the finals at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in Haskell. A Rejoice loss would face the Panama-Chouteau winner at 8 p.m. on Friday, also in Haskell.