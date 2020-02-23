Rejoice Christian overcame a slow start with thunderous finish on Saturday night.
The Eagles outscored No. 13 Fairland 21-8 in the fourth quarter as they rallied for a 43-37 upset victory of the top-seeded Owls in a Class 2A district tournament championship game at Rejoice Gymnasium.
Maddie Curtis and freshman Kristin Limerick led Rejoice (11-14) with 10 points each. Chloe Ball added nine points.
The Eagles will host either Quapaw or Commerce at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of regionals.
Kyndall Davis led Fairland (18-6) with 11 points.