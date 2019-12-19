Jaden Lietzke scored a game-high 25 points and Jayden McDonald added 19 points as Class 2A No. 1 Rejoice Christian thumped Ketchum in its home opener Thursday night.
Riley Walker and Gage Barham combined for 15 points as the Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season.
Fresh off of three wins in last week’s Preston Tournament, Rejoice got off to a 23-12 start. The Eagles outscored Ketchum 17-5 in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 57-33.
Rejoice returns to action Saturday when it travels to Regent Prep. The two schools battled in four classics a year ago with each team winning twice, the last a thrilling double-overtime victory for Rejoice in the area tournament.