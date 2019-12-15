PRESTON – Three games into the season, the Rejoice Christian boys are actually off to a better start than last year’s championship squad.
The No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, which included several Eagles who had just come off the football field, rolled to three wins in the Preston Tournament. Rejoice spanked Preston JV by 51 in the first round followed by a pair of 33-point routs of Sperry and Morris to claim the championship. Morris had beaten the Eagles in overtime of the 2018 championship game.
In the finals’ rematch, Duke Curtis scored a game-high 21 points and Gage Barham added 18 points as Rejoice sprinted out to an 18-3 first quarter lead. The Eagles increased that advantage to 37-10 by halftime and cruised to a 70-37 victory.
Rejoice 64, Sperry 33: Barham connected on nine three-pointers and finished with a game-best 27 points as the Eagles rolled past the 3A Eagles in Friday’s semifinal. Five of Barham’s treys came in a 23-point third quarter for Rejoice as it led 54-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Jayden McDonald added 15 points and Jaden Lietzke chipped in with 10 points for Rejoice.
Rejoice 84, Preston JV 30: The Eagles opened up their season with a 41-point halftime lead and never looked back in Thursday’s first round win.
Rejoice had three players in double-figure scoring and a balanced offensive attack overall with eight players with at least seven points. Lietzke led the way with 15 points, followed by Barham with 12 and Curtis with double digits with 10 points. Devin Stone and Jaron Foote combined for half of Rejoice’s 10 three-pointers for the game.