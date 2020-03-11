Zac Briscoe and his Rejoice Christian basketball team enter the Class 2A boys state tournament on quite a roll.
The fifth-ranked and defending state champion Eagles, 21-6 overall, have won seven straight wins, all by double digits, and have victories in 15 of their last 16 games. That’s the good news.
The concerning news is No. 11 Talihina (22-5), Rejoice’s first-round opponent in Thursday’s first round, may enter the state tournament playing just as well. The Golden Tigers have won 16 of their last 17 games with the only loss coming to No. 3 Dale by two, 42-40, in last week’s area tournament.
“I think Talihina and Rejoice may be the hottest teams in the playoffs,” said Briscoe, whose team will tip off at 7 p.m. inside Yukon High School.
The Rejoice-Talihina winner will take on either No. 4 Howe or No. 6 Minco at 8 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Yukon. The other side of the bracket includes No. 3 Dale against No. 8 Pawnee and No. 2 Cashion squaring off against No. 9 Hooker.
Thursday’s game figures to be interesting battling in the paint with Rejoice senior and 6-foot-7 standout Jaden Lietzke, who led all scorers with 52 points in last year’s state tournament, against Talihina’s 6-8 Austin Fenton, a Central Oklahoma signee.
“They’re really athletic and they’ve played a good competitive schedule,” Briscoe said. “It’ll be a big challenge.”
Lietzke has led the Eagles with nearly 17 points and 12 rebounds per game and has shot an astounding 76 % from the field this season. Gage Barham has paced Rejoice in three-pointers made with 68 and is second on the team in scoring at 11.9 per game.
The Eagles wrapped up their state berth with a 44-32 win over Okemah in the area finals, a much easier path than a year ago when they needed three area tournament wins in as many days to punch their state ticket.
Briscoe said last year’s title run has helped his helped the psyche of his current Rejoice squad.
“Maybe more confident having been through it and playing as well as we’ve played since early January,” Briscoe said. “Our guys know it doesn’t matter who we play. If we play our best, we have a chance to win the game.”