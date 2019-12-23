TULSA – Facing an opponent four times in one season will breed familiarity. For the Rejoice Christian, that inside knowledge resulted in a lockdown defensive performance on Saturday.
The Eagles, who squared off with Regent Prep on four occasions a year ago, limited the Rams to just 10 total field goals and 27 points as they rolled past their Pinnacle Conference rivals, 45-27, in a rare matinee game on the road. With the victory, Rejoice, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A, concluded the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a 5-0 record.
Gage Barham knocked down five three-pointers and shared game-high honors in scoring with 15 points. Jaden Lietzke also tallied 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jayden McDonald chipped in with eight points and Harrison Hunnicut had seven.
With a tenuous 23-19 going into halftime, Rejoice pulled away in the second half as the Eagles smothered Regent’s offensive attack and allowed just eight points over the final 16 minutes.
Isaac Willis led Regent with 11 points.
Regent Prep 50, Rejoice Christian 37: Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 17 points but it was not enough as the Eagles fell in their conference opener. Tara Shaw was Rejoice’s second-leading scorer with nine.
Regent took a 23-7 halftime lead as Curtis accounted for all of the Eagles scoring over the first two quarters.
Liddie Shapleigh paced Regent with 15 points. Kate McElwain and Mackenzie Mooberry also reached double-figure scoring for the Rams with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Rejoice moved to 3-2 on the season.
Both Eagle teams return to action next weekend when they travel to Orlando, Florida for the KSA Events Holiday Basketball. Tournament action begins Friday and concludes Monday, Dec. 30.