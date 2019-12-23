Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE MORNING. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE BY THE DENSE FOG, CREATING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES IN MANY AREAS WILL REMAIN NEAR FREEZING, WHICH WILL RESULT IN PATCHY FREEZING FOG THROUGH LATE MORNING. THE ADVISORY MAY NEED TO BE EXTENDED IN SOME AREAS WITH LATER UPDATES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&