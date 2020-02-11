TULSA – Rejoice Christian used a huge third quarter to pull away for a Pinnacle Conference road win on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led a pesky, two-win Lincoln Christian squad by just six at halftime before they blitzed the Bulldogs with a 26-5 outburst in the third and went to a 68-52 victory.
Riley Walker and Jayden McDonald led three Rejoice players in double figures with 14 points each. Gage Barham added 11 for the Eagles, who improved to 15-6 on the season.
Connor Johnson paced Lincoln Christian with 15 points.
Lincoln Christian 68, Rejoice Christian 51 (girls): Despite the loss, Eagles senior Maddie Curtis made some history in the contest. The Rejoice standout scored a game-high 20 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the contest.
Tara Shaw added nine points and Avery Tucker chipped in with eight as Rejoice played the Bulldogs even for a majority of the game. Lincoln outscored Rejoice 24-10, which proved to be the difference.
Rejoice will travel to Oologah Thursday for a non-league game before it finishes the regular season Feb. 18 at home against Cascia Hall.