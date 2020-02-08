TULSA – The Rejoice Christian girls got a bit of revenge on Friday night with an impressive Pinnacle Conference road victory.
Maddie Curtis scored a game-high 15 points while Elizabeth Price and Sarah England added 10 points each as the Eagles rallied with a strong second half for a 47-36 win over 4A Metro Christian. The victory avenged last month’s 11-point loss to the Patriots.
Rejoice trailed by one, 23-22, at halftime despite 13 first-half points from Curtis, including three 3-pointers. Price and England picked up the scoring load in the second half as the tandem combined for 18 of their 20 over the final two quarters. The Eagle defense was stout as well as they held Metro to 13 total points in the last 16 minutes of play.
Rejoice improved to 9-11 on the season as snapped a three-game losing streak.
Avery Blubaugh and Cayden Mershon finished with 13 points each for Metro (10-10).
Metro Christian 74, Rejoice Christian 65 (boys): Caden Hale poured in a game-high 34 points and Ian Sluice had 26 points, aided by eight three-pointers, as the No. 11-ranked Patriots shot their way past the Eagles.
Jaden Lietzke had another double-double with a team-high 23 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four blocks and four assists for Rejoice (14-6). Riley Walker added 13 points and Jayden McDonald chipped in with 10 for the Eagles, who saw their eight-game win streak come to a halt.
Metro (16-4) took control from the start and claimed a 34-25 lead in the first half. The Eagles tried to rally as they finished the game shooting 52 percent from the field, highlighted by Lietzke’s 11-of-13 performance from the floor, but were unable to make the comeback.
Rejoice returns to action next week with a pair of road games. The Eagles travel to Lincoln Christian Tuesday then go to Oologah Thursday.