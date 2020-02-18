Jaden Lietzke and his Rejoice Christian teammates celebrated Senior Night with an impressive Pinnacle Conference win on Tuesday.
Lietzke scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Eagles defeated Cascia Hall, 46-34. Harrison Hunnicutt added eight points and Jayden McDonald had six for Rejoice, which finished the regular season with a 17-6 record.
Rejoice led the Commandos (7-16) just 20-19 before it pulled away by outscoring Cascia Hall 26-15 over the final two quarters.
Cascia Hall 40, Rejoice Christian 33 (girls): Maddie Curtis knocked down four three-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points, but it was not enough for the Eagles as they fell to Cascia Hall.
Sarah England added 10 points for Rejoice (9-14), which got off to a 12-6 lead and was tied with the Commandos at halftime.
Kate Dreyer scored 14 points for Cascia (11-12).
The Eagles begin their postseason when they host a Class 2A district tournament. The Rejoice girls will open up Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Chelsea while the boys take the court at 8 p.m. Saturday.