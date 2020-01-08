A woeful fourth quarter resulted in Rejoice Christian’s third consecutive loss on Tuesday night.
Caden Hale scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Patriots, who outscored the Eagles 16-7 over the final eight minutes and dealt Rejoice a 41-40 loss.
With the loss, the top-ranked team in Class 2A fell to 6-3 on the season. Metro, ranked No. 15 in 4A, improved to 5-2 overall.
The Eagles got off to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and extended that advantage to 33-25 through three quarters.
Jaden Lietzke paced Rejoice with 13 points. Riley Walker added 12 points.
Metro Christian 61, Rejoice Christian 47 (girls): The Patriots outscored Rejoice 31-20 overt the final two quarters as they claimed the Pinnacle Conference victory.
Cayden Mershon led all scorers with 23 points. Landry Williams added 13 points for Metro, which improved to 3-3 on the season.
Rejoice held a 16-14 lead after one quarter and trailed just 30-27 at halftime.
Maddie Curtis paced the Eagles with 13 points while Chloe Ball chipped in with 12 points as Rejoice fell to 5-4 overall.
Both Rejoice teams return to action Jan. 14 on the road against Holland Hall.