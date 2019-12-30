ORLANDO, Florida – The Rejoice Christian girls finished off play in the KSA Events Holiday tournament with some momentum on Monday.
Tara Shaw led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points and the Eagles used a strong defensive effort to clamp down on Hawken (Ohio), 42-35, in the consolation finals. It marked the second consecutive for Rejoice as they concluded play in Florida.
Shaw had seven of her 11 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles outscored Hawken 12-7 and pulled away for the win. Chloe Ball added 10 points and Maddie Curtis chipped in with nine for Rejoice, which improved to 5-3 on the season.
Vincentian (Pennsylvania) Academy 61, Rejoice Christian 33 (boys): Jaden Lietzke scored 12 points and Jayden McDonald added eight but the Eagles were held to a season-low scoring output as they lost their second straight game and final contest in the KSA Events tournament Monday.
The Royals held a 12-4 advantage after one quarter and extended their lead over Rejoice to 30-11 by halftime.
Priest Ryan, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, paced Vincentian with a game-high 22 points.
Both Rejoice teams are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, Jan. 7, when the Eagles host Metro Christian.