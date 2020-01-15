TULSA - A slow offensive start was too much for Rejoice Christian to withstand Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 2 Eagles were held to 14 points through the first three quarters as they fell to 4A No. 4 Holland Hall, 43-29, on the road in Pinnacle Conference play.
Jaden Lietzke was the lone Rejoice player in double figures with 11 points as the Eagles dropped to 6-4 on the season.
Rejoice held the Dutch to just 24 points going into the fourth quarter but still trailed by double digits due to its own offensive struggles.
Garrett Eaton paced Holland Hall (10-1) with 12 points.
Holland Hall 68, Rejoice Christian 37 (girls): Carrington Jones-Jackson scored a game-high 18 points and Ava Greer added 15 points as the Dutch rolled past Rejoice.
Lauren Force led the Eagles with 10 points. Maddie Henson added seven points and Maddie Curtis had six as Rejoice fell to 5-5 on the season.
Both Rejoice teams continue a busy week when they return to home to host Victory Christian on Thursday and Lincoln Christian on Friday.