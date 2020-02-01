TULSA – Victory Christian had no answer for Rejoice Christian big man Jaden Lietzke in Friday’s Pinnacle Conference game in south Tulsa.
Lietzke scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Eagles held on for a 61-55 win and avenged a loss to Victory from earlier in the month. The Rejoice senior finished 13-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 from the foul line.
Harrison Hunnicutt added nine points, Riley Walker had eight points and Gage Barham chipped in with six for the Eagles, who improved to 12-5 on the season with their sixth consecutive win.
Rejoice built a 29-18 halftime lead and held a 38-26 advantage through three quarters. The Eagles held on despite a 29-point fourth quarter from Victory.
Luke Patton led the Conquerors with 25 points and Trajan Turk added 13 for Victory.
Victory Christian 66, Rejoice Christian 30 (girls): The Conquerors outscored Rejoice 23-2 in the second quarter and went on to the convincing win.
Oklahoma State signee Ruth Udoumoh scored all of her game-high 22 points in the first three quarters and Jessa Gilyard added 15 points as Victory improved to 14-3 on the season.
Maddie Curtis scored 16 points to lead Rejoice, which fell to 8-9 overall.