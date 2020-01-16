A blazing start and clutch play down the stretch were enough for Victory Christian to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday with a Pinnacle Conference road win.
Dre Rodriguez paced the Conquerors with 15 points and Joshua Udoumoh added 13 as Victory defeated Class 2A No. 2 Rejoice Christian 49-42 at Rejoice Gymnasium.
Victory got off to a fast start as it knocked down six 3-pointers in the first quarter and got out to a 20-11 lead.
Rodriguez had two from behind the arc as the Conquerors finished with nine 3-pointers.
The Conquerors pushed that advantage to 28-17 by halftime and led by as many as 14 (39-25) after Udoumoh hit a 3 that beat the third-quarter buzzer and another in the opening moments of the fourth.
Rejoice (6-5), which lost its fifth in a row, made things interesting with a 14-3 run that closed the gap to 42-39 after a Jaden Lietzke free throw with 2:37 remaining.
But Rodriguez followed with a free throw and a three-point play as Victory (4-7) went on a 7-0 run to put the game away.
Lietzke finished with a game-high 18 points and 18 rebounds for the defending state champions. Riley Walker added 13 points for the Eagles, who connected on just two 3-pointers and finished the game 8-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Victory Christian 45, Rejoice Christian 25 (girls)
Ruthie Udoumoh scored a game-high 17 points and Bella Wakley added 13 as the 4A No. 6 Conquerors rode a strong defensive performance to a convincing road victory.
The Conquerors’ vaunted defense shut out Rejoice in the second quarter and gave up just five total field goals through the first three quarters. Victory (8-3) also dominated on the glass, which it turned into second-chance points on numerous occasions.
Victory held its biggest lead of the game at 43-13 going into the fourth quarter.
Maddie Curtis scored seven points to lead Rejoice. Reserve Avery Tucker added six for the Eagles (5-6), who took their third straight defeat.
Victory Christian 49, Rejoice Christian 42
Victory Chr. 20 8 8 14 -- 49
Rejoice Chr. 11 6 8 17 -- 42
Victory Christian (4-7): Dre Rodriguez 15, Joshua Udoumoh 13, Dwayne Grundy 9, Trajan Turk 5, Gabriel Calhoon 5, Luke Patton 2.
Rejoice Christian (6-5): Jaden Lietzke 18, Riley Walker 13, Gage Barham 7, Chance Wilson 2, Jayden McDonald 2.
Victory Christian 45, Rejoice Christian 25 (girls)
Victory Chr. 16 10 17 2 -- 45
Rejoice Chr. 9 0 4 12 -- 25
Victory Christian (8-3): Ruthie Udoumoh 17, Bella Wakley 13, Gilyard 8, R. Carlis 3, Hutchins 2, J.Wakley 2.
Rejoice Christian (5-6): Maddie Curtis 7, Avery Tucker 6, Lexi Henson 5, Tara Shaw 4, Chloe Ball 3.