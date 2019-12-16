PRESTON – The Rejoice Christian girls basketball team ended their first weekend of the season on a high note.
After suffering a tough loss to Morris in the first round, the Eagles responded with two wins and the consolation championship to close out the Preston Tournament. Rejoice finished off tournament play with a 34-30 victory over Sperry on Saturday.
Rejoice Christian 62, Summit Christian 46: The Eagles bounced back for their first win of the season in the Preston Tournament consolation semifinals on Friday.
Senior Avery Tucker tied game-high honors with 17 points and was one of three Rejoice players in double-figure scoring. Tara Shaw added 15 points and Maddie Curtis had 11 for the Eagles.
Morris 63, Rejoice Christian 56: Curtis poured in 30 points, but it was not enough as the Eagles fell in their season opener.
Curtis made eight three-pointers, including five in the first half to lead the Rejoice charge. Freshman Kristin Limerick was the only other Eagle in double figures with 12 points.
Morris held a 31-22 halftime lead thanks to a 19-8 edge in the second quarter.